HHW disposal this Saturday

By The Examiner staff

Independence residents have a chance to get rid of unneeded materials in the garage and elsewhere Saturday, as the city will host its annual household hazardous waste disposal event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the edge of the Square.

The free event, in the county/city parking lot bounded by Liberty, Osage and Walnut and Kansas, is open to Independence residents only. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or recent utility bill, will be required.

All types of residential household hazardous waste will be accepted. That includes: paint and paint products, automotive oil and fluids, automotive and household batteries, household cleaners and solvents, outdated medicines, poisons, herbicides and pesticides, kerosene, gasoline and fluorescent light bulbs.

Such items should not go with the regular trash because chemicals in them are corrosive or poisonous, or can explode or easily burn. If possible, bring materials in their original containers, and be sure to secure the lids. Don’t mix different or unknown substances. If a container is leaking, wrap it in plastic and pack it in a larger container with absorbent material, such as cat litter.

The Police Department will also be on hand to help dispose of explosives, fireworks, ammunition and handguns.

No electronics, appliances, tires, asbestos, yard waste or trash will be accepted.

The city of Blue Springs, which rejoined the Mid-America Regional Council’s Solid Waste Management District this year, has not yet announced a date for a collection event.

Residents also have access throughout the year to two permanent household hazardous waste collection sites, at 4707 Deramus in the East Bottoms in Kansas City (816-513-8400) and in 2101 S.E. Hamblen Road in Lee’s Summit (816-623-3066). Bring an ID to prove your city of residency. Check out www.recyclespot.org/HHW/HHW-Facilities.aspx for details about times and materials.