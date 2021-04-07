Sugar Creek elections

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

The Examiner

Sugar Creek citizens returned Mayor Mike Larson and City Marshal Chris Soule to their posts Tuesday, as well as an incumbent alderman.

Larson, who defeated predecessor Matt Mallinson in 2017, won a second term over Geoffrey Jay with 392 votes to Jay’s 154.

Soule, opposed by police Sgt. Tom Butkovich, received 331 votes to Butkovaich’s 224.

In Sugar Creek, the elected marshal is summarily hired as chief of police. Soule was first appointed in early 2015 to fill out the term of his deceased uncle, longtime chief Herb Soule, then won election in 2017.

Ward 1 Alderman Chuck Mikulich returns to his spot on the board after he defeated challenger Nancy Griego 204-140. Joi Hazelrigg ran unopposed for the Ward 2 seat that has been occupied by Stanley Sagehorn, a board member for more than 20 years who decided not to run again.

Larson said he ran because he believed the city, with former fire chief Pat Casey taking over as city administrator, had made some progress in recent years with several infrastructure and building projects and had improved communication to citizens.

Jay, who moved to Sugar Creek a few years ago, said the city needed a more clear, forward-thinking vision and that he hoped to boost volunteerism within the city.

Butkovich said he challenged Soule because he believed the department needed new leadership to improve staff morale and turnover. Meanwhile, Soule insisted that he is dedicated to the community and there’s still more he wants to do as chief, including a more robust neighborhood watch program, and he pointed to recent pay raises in the department and strides to lower crime in the town.