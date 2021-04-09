Blue Springs lands Amazon facility

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

The Examiner

Amazon will open a delivery center in the former Haldex building in eastern Blue Springs, the company and city announced Friday afternoon.

A city spokesperson said Amazon has not released how many jobs the move will bring. According to a city release, the company plans to be operating in the space by the end of 2021 and will start hiring about two months before opening.

The Amazon delivery center will be at 2400 N.E. Coronado Drive, just east of Adams Pointe Golf Club and south of Interstate 70. Haldex, a Swedish auto parts manufacturer, closed up shop in 2020 after announcing that it would transfer operations to its plant in Mexico for cheaper labor. That move cost about 150 local jobs.

In September and October 2020, the city approved Ambrose Property Group for rezoning adjacent land and a permit to remodel the facility as a delivery center, though city documents did not mention Amazon.

“They tried to keep it secret,” Mayor Carson Ross said. “It was a third-party remodeling, and during the public hearing it became obvious who they were talking about.”

The facility is about 70,000 square feet, and according to the release Amazon is remodeling the building, where goods will be sorted before final delivery. A 30,000-square foot overhead canopy will be added to the rear of the building for loading, and more than 350 parking spaces will be added to the rear and side of the building.

The facility will be Amazon’s second delivery center and ninth overall building in Missouri, including two fulfillment centers, four Whole Foods Market locations and one Air Gateway.

While the number of jobs is unknown, Ross said the simple facts of replacing some lost jobs and filling an empty building are most important.

“I don’t like to have empty buildings in the city, and if we can backfill, great,” he said. “When this came about we were just thrilled.”