County jail inmate found dead in cell

Mike Genet

mike.genet@examiner.net

An inmate found dead Monday morning in Jackson County Detention Center was hospitalized after his arrest Thursday evening before he was admitted to the jail Saturday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, though Sheriff Darryl Forte said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

According to Forte, a corrections officer and staff nurse found the inmate, a 42-year-old white male, unresponsive in his cell while making their medical rounds Monday morning. They called emergency responders, who pronounced the man dead.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants, Forte said, and at the time complained of a medical condition and was taken to a hospital. The man was released from the hospital Saturday morning and passed a standard medical screening to be admitted to the jail, Forte said.

The sheriff declined to specify the nature of the arrest warrants.