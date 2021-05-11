Blue Springs police reports

BLUE SPRINGS POLICE REPORTS 

Monday, April 17 

Arrest 

• 1:56 a.m., 5100 block of S. Necessary Ct.  

Careless driver 

• 1:30 p.m., Adams Dairy Pkwy  

Hit and run 

• 1:30 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Sunridge Dr.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 9:30 a.m., 1000 block of N.W. Range St.  

• 12:17 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 4:26 p.m., Address not provided 

Possession of burglar tools 

• 1:19 a.m., 5100 block of S. Necessary Ct.  

Stealing 

• 12 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Cir. 

• 12:30 a.m., 20300 block of E. 42nd St. S.  

• 9 a.m., 600 block of N.W. Cortland Dr.  

• 3:46 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 2:56 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

• 4:08 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 10:15 a.m., 1300 block of S.E. Knights Bridge St.  

Tuesday, April 18 

Burglary 

• 5:19 a.m., 18900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

• 5:30 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Range St.  

Fire EMS assist 

• 8:11 p.m., 200 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

Fraud 

• 4:57 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Castle Dr.  

Fraudulent use of credit device 

• 1:30 a.m., 19600 block of E. Jackson Dr.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 1:23 p.m., Address not provided 

Property damage 

• 12 a.m., 20100 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

Stealing 

• 9:54 a.m., 300 block of N.W. 17th St.  

• 9 p.m., 3500 block of N.W. Applewood Ct.  

Verbal disturbance 

• 7:46 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

Wednesday, April 19 

Assault 

• 12:13 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

Confined animal 

• 1:27 p.m., 1000 block of S.W. Richwood Dr. (4) 

Counterfeit money 

• 10:59 a.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Dead animal 

• 9:24 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Angelia Ct. 

Harassment 

• 10 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 12:45 p.m., 2000 block of S.W. 8th St.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 7:34 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 1:47 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 3:14 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 3:29 p.m., S.W. Burris Road and S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40 

• 4:30 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Hamlet Dr.  

• 4:33 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 7:11 p.m., U.S. 40 and Cemetery Road 

Thursday, April 20 

Arrest 

• 4:16 p.m., 4700 block of S. Arrowhead Dr.  

Assault (domestic) 

• 11:09 p.m., 4900 block of S. Valley View Road 

Assist outside agency 

• 8:51 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 8:12 a.m., S.W. Keystone Dr.  

• 10:16 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 1:05 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

Property lost 

• 12 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Refusal to leave premises 

• 4:04 p.m., 4700 block of S. Arrowhead Dr.  

Robbery 

• 7:40 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.  

Stealing 

• 2:01 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr. (2) 

• 7:54 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 9:30 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

Warrant 

• 10:53 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  