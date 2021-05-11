Blue Springs police reports
Monday, April 17
Arrest
• 1:56 a.m., 5100 block of S. Necessary Ct.
Careless driver
• 1:30 p.m., Adams Dairy Pkwy
Hit and run
• 1:30 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Sunridge Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 9:30 a.m., 1000 block of N.W. Range St.
• 12:17 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 4:26 p.m., Address not provided
Possession of burglar tools
• 1:19 a.m., 5100 block of S. Necessary Ct.
Stealing
• 12 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Cir.
• 12:30 a.m., 20300 block of E. 42nd St. S.
• 9 a.m., 600 block of N.W. Cortland Dr.
• 3:46 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 2:56 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. South Outer Road
• 4:08 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 10:15 a.m., 1300 block of S.E. Knights Bridge St.
Tuesday, April 18
Burglary
• 5:19 a.m., 18900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 5:30 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Range St.
Fire EMS assist
• 8:11 p.m., 200 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Fraud
• 4:57 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Castle Dr.
Fraudulent use of credit device
• 1:30 a.m., 19600 block of E. Jackson Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 1:23 p.m., Address not provided
Property damage
• 12 a.m., 20100 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Stealing
• 9:54 a.m., 300 block of N.W. 17th St.
• 9 p.m., 3500 block of N.W. Applewood Ct.
Verbal disturbance
• 7:46 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Wednesday, April 19
Assault
• 12:13 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Confined animal
• 1:27 p.m., 1000 block of S.W. Richwood Dr. (4)
Counterfeit money
• 10:59 a.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Dead animal
• 9:24 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Angelia Ct.
Harassment
• 10 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 12:45 p.m., 2000 block of S.W. 8th St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 7:34 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 1:47 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 3:14 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 3:29 p.m., S.W. Burris Road and S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
• 4:30 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Hamlet Dr.
• 4:33 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 7:11 p.m., U.S. 40 and Cemetery Road
Thursday, April 20
Arrest
• 4:16 p.m., 4700 block of S. Arrowhead Dr.
Assault (domestic)
• 11:09 p.m., 4900 block of S. Valley View Road
Assist outside agency
• 8:51 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 8:12 a.m., S.W. Keystone Dr.
• 10:16 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 1:05 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. South Outer Road
Property lost
• 12 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Refusal to leave premises
• 4:04 p.m., 4700 block of S. Arrowhead Dr.
Robbery
• 7:40 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.
Stealing
• 2:01 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr. (2)
• 7:54 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 9:30 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Warrant
• 10:53 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.