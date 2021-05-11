The Examiner

BLUE SPRINGS POLICE REPORTS

Monday, April 17

Arrest

• 1:56 a.m., 5100 block of S. Necessary Ct.

Careless driver

• 1:30 p.m., Adams Dairy Pkwy

Hit and run

• 1:30 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Sunridge Dr.

Motor vehicle accident

• 9:30 a.m., 1000 block of N.W. Range St.

• 12:17 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 4:26 p.m., Address not provided

Possession of burglar tools

• 1:19 a.m., 5100 block of S. Necessary Ct.

Stealing

• 12 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Cir.

• 12:30 a.m., 20300 block of E. 42nd St. S.

• 9 a.m., 600 block of N.W. Cortland Dr.

• 3:46 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 2:56 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. South Outer Road

• 4:08 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 10:15 a.m., 1300 block of S.E. Knights Bridge St.

Tuesday, April 18

Burglary

• 5:19 a.m., 18900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.

• 5:30 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Range St.

Fire EMS assist

• 8:11 p.m., 200 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.

Fraud

• 4:57 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Castle Dr.

Fraudulent use of credit device

• 1:30 a.m., 19600 block of E. Jackson Dr.

Motor vehicle accident

• 1:23 p.m., Address not provided

Property damage

• 12 a.m., 20100 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.

Stealing

• 9:54 a.m., 300 block of N.W. 17th St.

• 9 p.m., 3500 block of N.W. Applewood Ct.

Verbal disturbance

• 7:46 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St.

Wednesday, April 19

Assault

• 12:13 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.

Confined animal

• 1:27 p.m., 1000 block of S.W. Richwood Dr. (4)

Counterfeit money

• 10:59 a.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Dead animal

• 9:24 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Angelia Ct.

Harassment

• 10 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 12:45 p.m., 2000 block of S.W. 8th St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 7:34 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 1:47 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

• 3:14 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 3:29 p.m., S.W. Burris Road and S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40

• 4:30 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Hamlet Dr.

• 4:33 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 7:11 p.m., U.S. 40 and Cemetery Road

Thursday, April 20

Arrest

• 4:16 p.m., 4700 block of S. Arrowhead Dr.

Assault (domestic)

• 11:09 p.m., 4900 block of S. Valley View Road

Assist outside agency

• 8:51 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 8:12 a.m., S.W. Keystone Dr.

• 10:16 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 1:05 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. South Outer Road

Property lost

• 12 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Refusal to leave premises

• 4:04 p.m., 4700 block of S. Arrowhead Dr.

Robbery

• 7:40 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.

Stealing

• 2:01 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr. (2)

• 7:54 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 9:30 p.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.

Warrant

• 10:53 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.