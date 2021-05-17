EJC covid-19 update

By The Examiner staff

After a few weeks of slight increases, new COVID-19 cases dipped in Eastern Jackson County over the past week.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City, the rolling 14-day positive test percentage in Eastern Jackson stood at 6.3 percent as of Sunday, down from 6.6 the previous two weeks. That figured had dropped as low as 3.3 percent earlier in the spring. At the end of January, the rolling positive test percentage in EJC was at 25 percent.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped from 47 last week to 35 as of Sunday, the lowest since 38 a month ago.

As of Sunday, the county Health Department had confirmed 31,656 cases (up 244 from last week) and 492 deaths (24 more this week) across Eastern Jackson County since the pandemic began. The county’s dashboard includes Independence.

The department said it counted nearly 5,900 new tests over the past week, about 300 fewer than last week’s total. The CDC’s goal for the agency is about 500 tests per day.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 30.5 percent of the population in Jackson County outside of Kansas City has been fully vaccinated, with 35.8 percent having at least started the vaccine regimen – less than 1 percent greater than the metro area averages. Statewide, nearly 33 percent in Missouri have completed the vaccine regimen. Percentages are based on the entire population – and children age 12-15 only last week became eligible for the vaccine.

The Kansas City Health Department had confirmed 39,072 cases and 563 deaths since the pandemic began, as of Friday morning – more than 200 additional cases and no additional deaths over the previous week. According to the department, 30.5 percent of the city’s population has been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

According to MARC’s dashboard, the seven-day