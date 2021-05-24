Police investigating pair of homicide cases

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police continue to investigate three weekend homicides, including a double-shooting.

The first shooting happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police found 20-year-old Kentral Gray of Kansas City at a home in the 3800 block of South Blue Ridge Boulevard, west of Sterling Avenue and just north of U.S. 40. Officers and medical personnel tried life-saving measures, police said, but Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting happened Sunday morning in the Fairmount neighborhood of northwest Independence. Police responded about 6:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Ash Avenue, near Lexington Avenue. A vehicle had crashed into aa unoccupied vehicle, and the man and woman inside both had gunshot wounds, according to police. Both died later at a hospital.

Officers then received a call for shots fired about a block away from the crash, in the 100 block of North Huttig Avenue, near Kentucky Avenue. Police determined that’s where the victims in the crash had been shot. Their names had not been released as of Monday morning.

Police say they do not believe the two cases are related.

The two incidents mark seven homicide victims this year in Independence.

Police ask anyone with information in either case to contact the TIPS hotline at TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.