Blunt receives Truman award

By Mike Genet

The Examiner

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt will be receiving the Harry S. Truman Public Service Award Friday morning at the Uptown Market on the Independence Square.

Unlike past years, the ceremony this year is not open to the public, due to limited venue space and the short notice for the event given Sen. Blunt’s tight schedule, Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said.

The city established the annual award in 1974, and it is presented annually to an American citizen who best typifies and possesses President Truman’s qualities of dedication, industry, ability, honesty and integrity. The ceremony generally is held at the Truman Presidential Library, but it was virtual last year due to the pandemic. Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill received the award. In 2019, the city presented the award to the son of late Sen. John McCain in a ceremony at the Truman Memorial Building.

Blunt will be the 47th recipient of award. Previous honorees include former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton; senators McCaskill, Jack Danforth, McCain and Bob Dole; veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars; and notable women such as Coretta Scott King, Margaret Truman Daniel, Mother Clara Hale and Mary Jean Eisenhower and former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano.

This year’s Special Recognition Award goes to the Medical Reserve Corps of Greater Kansas City, which has provided thousands of hours of volunteer service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic including COVID testing and vaccination efforts.