Jackson County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 35% of people fully vaccinated

Jackson County has administered more than 277,382 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 15, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 3% from the previous week's tally of 270,081 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Jackson County, 35% of people living in Jackson County are fully vaccinated as of June 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 613,848 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.62% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of June 15 are Boone County (44%), St. Charles County (41%), Joplin (39%), St. Louis County (39%) and Franklin County (38%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Jackson County as of June 15:

How many people in Jackson County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

40% of people in Jackson County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 152,528 people

35% of people in Jackson County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 133,510 people

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

44% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,668,263 people

37% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,250,526 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.