Blue Springs bus line returns in October

By Mike Genet

The Examiner

The Blue Springs Express bus line, which made weekday round trips into downtown Kansas City, is expected to resume in October, the Kansas City Area Transit Authority says.

The KCATA earlier this month said that line, along with bus service to Truman Medical Centers-Lakewood, should also return that month as part of a route combined with an IndeBus route and extended into downtown Lee’s Summit. Details on the Blue Springs Express have not yet been announced, but the route’s impending return was part of release in mid-June about myriad route changes going into effect starting Oct. 3.

In late November 2020, KCATA suspended several low-frequency routes, due to COVID-19 spread at the time and staff shortages.

The Blue Springs Express line ran Monday through Friday, from commuter lots near Price Chopper on north Missouri 7 and near McDonald’s at Woods Chapel Road and Interstate 70 to downtown Kansas City and Union Station in the morning, with return trips in the late afternoon.

Starting Oct. 3, the TMC-Lakewood line will be combined with the IndeBus 302 Blue line, which runs from the Independence transit center at Truman and Noland roads along Crysler and Sterling avenues to Blue Ridge Crossing near Walmart. From Blue Ridge Crossing, the route will go along U.S. 40 to Lee’s Summit Road, then south to the hospital and continuing south into Douglas Road into downtown Lee’s Summit.

Both Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit also have OATS Transit in the city, and that agency has returned to normal service.