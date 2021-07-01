Statue to greet Truman Library visitors

By Mike Genet

The Examiner

Truman Library officials on Thursday dedicated the statue of the 33rd president that will greet visitors to the renovated library, and dozens of guests waited for a few drop-ins.

Since Friday’s library reopening happened to fall during Kansas City’s Navy Week, five members of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leapfrogs,” dropped in on the library's south lawn off U.S. 24.

The statue was sculpted by upstate New York artist Dexter Benedict, commissioned by New York businessman and Truman admirer Don Wertman as a gift for the library’s reopening after a nearly two-year renovation. It depicts Truman walking and holding out his hat in greeting people.

Clifton Truman Daniel, the president’s grandson, said he appreciated the “great statue,” and while his grandfather generally wasn’t a fan of statues, “He would have loved this one.”

Benedict’s earlier works include a bust of Justice Robert Jackson, who was chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg Trials and was appointed to the Supreme Court by Truman. A smaller bust of Jackson later went to the Truman Library. He called this commissioned statue a “very worthy, enjoyable and at times moving work.”

“I consider it a great honor to be able to try to give a sense of personage to Harry Truman in bronze,” Benedict said.

Tickets for the Truman Library are available online only at TrumanLibrary.gov. They are $12 each for general admission, $10 for seniors 62 and older and veterans/military, $8 for college students (with ID) and $5 for children age 13-18. Children 12 and younger are free.