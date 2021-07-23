Blue Springs employee benefits

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Blue Springs City Council reached some consensus this week its ongoing discussion about employee compensation.

The council voted to increase employees’ monthly pension as well as put more money into street repairs and alter the city’s general fund reserve policy.

All three items will need to come back separately before the council for final consideration, whether by themselves or as part of the budget for the next fiscal year that begins in October.

Currently, Blue Springs is on the L-7 plan for LAGERS, the state’s Local Government Employee Retirement System, which uses 1.5 percent salary multiplier to determine an employee’s monthly pension. Employees also have an option to contribute up to 3 percent of their pay toward deferred compensation, which the city matches. The proposed move to L-6 would put the multiplier at 2.0, but in Blue Springs’ case would also include a 2 percent employee contribution, with no city match.

A resolution passed in May had increased the additional employee contribution with a city match to 4 percent, and also implemented raises of 2 percent for non-union employees and increased the base rate to $15 an hour, which affected a few full-time positions.

This week's resolution, largely prepared by Council Member Susan Culpepper, also called for $3 million from unassigned funds in 2021-22 to go toward street maintenance, use $6 million from general fund reserves toward prior service costs with the move to L-6 and generally lower the general fund reserves from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Council Member Galen Ericson asked for the resolution to be separated, to give the $3 million for streets separate consideration, but that suggestion did not receive enough support.

“Streets and retirement and even how we fund it are completely separate,” he said.

Council Member Kent Edmondson, who credited Culpepper with “yeoman’s work” on the resolution, said “There will be some separation of vote at a later date.”

City Manager Eric Johnson confirmed that at least three items will need a later, final vote.

“This just establishes the path forward,” he said.

The $6 million toward prior service would not cover that full bill if the city moved to L-6. The remaining $4.8 million would be paid with interest over the next 20 years. Also in Culpepper’s resolution, a provision calls for at least 50 percent of growth in unassigned fund balance to be transferred to the next budget year for street maintenance.

Ericson abstained on the resolution, and Council Member Ron Fowler voted no, saying he liked street maintenance funding but that he agreed with business management experts who believe the current L-6 plan is still better for employees.

According to city documents, an employee survey over the summer indicated that most employees considered the retirement system to be the most important part of their total compensation, and a stronger majority listed L-6 as their top preference.