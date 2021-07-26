Back-to-school vaccination clinics being offered by Jackson County Health Department

The Examiner

The Jackson County Health Department is providing Back-to-School Vaccination Clinics specifically for students in grades 8-12. These clinics will provide the Tetanus-Diphtheria vaccine, the Meningitis B vaccine and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. These clinics will accept walk-ins so long as possible, but an appointment is the only way to guarantee that the student will receive vaccinations.

For further questions and information, call 816-404-6415 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or visit https://jacohd.org/back-to-school-vaccinations.

Appointments are made by visiting specific web sites. The Back-to-School Vaccination Clinics are as follows:

• First Christian Church, 125 S. Pleasant, Independence, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 27-30 and ug. 2-6. To make an appointment for July 27-30, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211954678925167. To make an appointment for August 2-6, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955282866163

• Oak Grove Mid-Continent Public Library, 2320 S. Broadway, Oak Grove, noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955553031148

• Raytown High School, 6019 Blue Ridge, Raytown, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug. 9. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955991359167

• Blue Springs South High School, 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy, Blue Springs, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on August 9-10.

To make an appointment for Aug. 9, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211925857297166

To make an appointment for Aug. 10, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211926032046144

• Grain Valley High School, 551 S.W. Eagles Pkwy., Grain Valley, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211723591653153

• Fort Osage High School, 2101 N. Twyman Road, Independence, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 10. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211926032046144

• Raytown Central Middle School, 10601 E. 59th St., Raytown, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 11. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211956323486158

• Raytown Middle School, 4900 Pittman Road, Kansas City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 12. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211956827655165

• Lee’s Summit High School, 901 N.E. Douglas, Lee’s Summit, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 12. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211956204500143

• The City House, 14300 E. U.S. 40, KCMO, on Aug. 13; Aug. 16-20; Aug. 23-27; and Aug. 30-Sept. 3. All of these clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make an appointment for City House clinic on Aug. 13, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955224681154

To make an appointment for City House clinics on Aug. 16-20, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955441228152

To make an appointment for City House clinics on Aug. 23-27, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955092504151

To make an appointment for City House clinics on Aug. 30-Sept. 3, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955691251155