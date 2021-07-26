COVID-19 cases continue upward surge in EJC because of delta variant

Mike Genet

The Examiner

New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area due to the delta variant, as health agencies continue to encourage vaccinations, as well as masks for those unvaccinated in public indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 81 on Sunday, up from 72 and 52 the previous two weeks even after recently taking out the data from Independence because of the city’s re-established health department. Through most of June, that number had hovered below 20.

A spokesperson says the city of Independence plans to have city-specific data available late this week.

The rolling 14-day positive test percentage in EJC, which had been below 5 percent through June, had risen another percentage point to more than 12 percent by Sunday.

New case numbers and testing percentages led to federal officials closing the newly renovated Truman Library, which had just reopened July 2, until further notice (see related story).

“When trouble comes, mask up, and right now trouble’s here with the delta virus,” Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer of the University of Kansas Health System, said in a media briefing last week regarding unvaccinated people. “The delta virus is so much more transmissible. This is a pandemic now of the unvaccinated.”

As of Sunday, the county Health Department had confirmed 23,826 cases and 379 deaths (none over the past week) across Eastern Jackson County since the pandemic began, not counting Independence. With Independence part of the equation last week, those figures were 33,202 cases and 551 deaths. The department said it counted more than 5,200 new tests over the past week. Last week with Independence that number was more than 6,200, after several weeks below 5,000.

Vaccinations locally continue to creep upward by 1 percent or tenths of a percentage point weekly.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 40 percent of the population in Jackson County has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, still slightly below the statewide average of 40.7 percent that ranks on the lower end nationally, while 47.4 percent have at least started the vaccine regimen. The county figure includes 47.4 percent for those 12 and older, 49.8 percent of those 18-older, 73.9 percent of those 65-older.

Metrowide numbers took a slightly larger jump, as 44.8 percent of the population, more than 53 percent of those 12 and older, 57 percent of those 18 and older and more than 83 percent of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated.

According to MARC’s dashboard, which temporarily does not include Independence data, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 91 on Sunday, compared to 90 and 69 the previous two weeks.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved on an emergency basis for any person under the age of 12, and for ages 12-18 only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved. Vaccine clinics are free and have been readily available without appointments throughout the area.