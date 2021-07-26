Truman Library closes again – this time for COVID-19

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Less than a month after it reopened, the newly renovated Truman Presidential Library and Museum has been closed to due increasing COVID-19 cases and transmission in the area.

The decision to close came from the National Archives and Records Administration, and the Truman Library is part of NARA’s presidential library system.

Jackson County’s seven-day average for new cases and positivity rate both exceeded the CDC’s definition of transmission – 99 new cases per 100,000 population and 9.9% 14-day positive test percentage. The Jackson County Health Department’s dashboard, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, showed a positive test percentage Monday morning of 12.7 percent, with an average of 81 new cases over the past seven days. As of July 17, the Kansas City Health Department had recorded seven-day average of 98 new cases.

The Truman Library reopened on a limited basis July 2 after an $29 million renovation that stretched nearly two years in part because of the pandemic. When the library closed for renovations in late July 2019, officials had hoped to reopen in the fall of 2020.

Since reopening the weekend of Fourth of July, the Truman Library had welcomed visitors Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m., with timed tickets required at about 34 people per hour. Many days were sold out. Refunds will be issued to guests who purchased tickets through Aug. 15, and additional refunds will be announced at a later date, if necessary, according to a library’s release.

In the release, Truman Library Director Kurt Graham said he’s hopeful it will be a simple temporary closure.

“It is very disappointing to close our doors so soon after our reopening, but this is an unfortunate precaution based on public safety," Graham said.

Two other NARA facilities also were closed in the Kansas City area, including the Kansas City Archives and Federal Records Center in Lee's Summit. The Eisenhower Library in Abilene, Kansas, also closed earlier this month due to local COVID-19 conditions. Most other presidential libraries have had limited hours and all have had timed tickets.