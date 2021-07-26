Wednesday is deadline to register for fishing class

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a free fishing lesson for persons ages 7 and older on July 29, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Prairie Hollow Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, Lee’s Summit, 816-622-0900. Children between the ages of 7 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Deadline to register is Wednesday, July 28.

The lesson is free and designed to teach young anglers and families intermediate fishing techniques, including tying a clinch knot and properly securing bait on hooks.

Fishing equipment, instructors and bait or lures will be provided. Participants do not need a fishing permit for this class.

Pre-registration is required for each participant and can be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/event and searching for this lesson.