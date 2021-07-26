Local COVID-19 vaccination sites available

The Examiner

COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations BY APPOINTMENT as follows:

• Tuesday, July 27; Wednesday, July 28; Thursday, July 29; or Friday, July 30; at 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer first and second doses, Moderna second dose, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at these clinics. These vaccines require a specific appointment, but there is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12-18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, the Moderna vaccine (where offered) or the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

For an appointment, visit https://jacohd.org/covid-vaccines/ or visit one of the websites below.

To register for a specific appointment time on July 27, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-16/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 28, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-17/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 29, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-18/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 30, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-19/

• Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Midwest Genealogy Branch of Mid-Continent Public Library, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. This is a walk-in vaccination providing the Pfizer two-dose vaccine to persons ages 12 and older, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to persons age 18 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine to persons ages 18 and older. No appointment, ID or insurance required.

City of Independence

• Wednesday, July 28, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lunch Partners, 700 W. Lexington Ave., Independence. This is a walk-in clinic which requires no appointment, no ID nor insurance and there is no charge.

• Thursday, July 29, 7 to 9 p.m., Moonlight Movies, Pharaoh Cinema 4, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine will be provided without appointment, ID, insurance or fee. You can also enjoy an outdoor movie at dusk. The movie on July 29 will be from Disney: Moana.

• Friday, July 30, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Independence City Hall, 111 E. Maple Ave., Independence. This is a walk-in clinic which requires no appointment, no ID, no insurance and no fee. The Moderna two-dose vaccine will be provided to persons ages 18 and older.

Private pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/