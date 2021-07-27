Independence settles for $82,000 over arrest

By Mike Genet

The Examiner

The city of Independence earlier this year paid $82,500 in a legal settlement connected to an arrest last year outside a grocery store, during which an officer appeared to strike a man twice.

The arrest happened Feb. 1, 2020, outside the Price Chopper at 4201 S. Noland Road, after a manager called police regarding a disturbance, and was captured on surveillance video, which along with the settlement was obtained by The Examiner through a records request.

In one video clip, the man, identified in the settlement as Lawrence Jackson, and two officers walk outside the store, and one officer, David Wehlermann, appears to jab his finger at Jackson, then grabs him. During the ensuing scuffle, Wehlermann appeared to strike Jackson twice before taking him to the ground, then had his knee on Jackson’s back.

The settlement, which was signed in January, released the city, Wehlermann and a second arresting officer from any fault or harm.

City Manager Zach Walker and Mayor Eileen Weir both said they did not know enough to comment on the settlement, and Assistant City Manager Mark Randall and Chief of Police Brad Halsey later deferred comment to attorney David Baker, who confirmed that he represented Wehlermann and the city in the settlement but declined to comment further.

Baker did not confirm nor deny that the sides reached a settlement without any lawsuit being filed.

Jackson’s attorney, Stephen Williams, could not be reached for comment.