Free local COVID-19 vaccinations available

The Examiner

COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations.

• Clinics on Thursday, July 29; or Friday, July 30; at 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, are offered BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Available at these clinics will be the Pfizer first and second doses, Moderna second dose, and Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine. There is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons age 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but those age 12 to 18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Those age 18 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, the Moderna vaccine (where offered) or the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

To register for a specific appointment time on July 29, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-18/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 30, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-19/

• Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Midwest Genealogy Branch of Mid-Continent Public Library, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. This is a walk-in vaccination clinic which does not require an appointment. This clinic will provide the Pfizer two-dose vaccine to persons age 12 and older, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to those age 18 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine to those age 18 and older. No appointment, ID or insurance required.

City of Independence

• Thursday, July 29, 7 to 9 p.m., Moonlight Movies, Pharaoh Cinema 4, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine will be provided and does not require an appointment, an ID, insurance or fee. You can also enjoy an outdoor movie at dusk. The movie on July 29 will be from Disney: “Moana.”

• Friday, July 30, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Independence City Hall, 111 E. Maple Ave., Independence. This is a walk-in clinic which requires no appointment, no ID, no insurance and no fee. The Moderna two-dose vaccine will be provided to persons age 18 and older.

Private pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/