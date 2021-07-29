Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Shotgun 5-Stand Friday: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road, Buckner, 816-249-3194. 5-Stand is a game to improve your shotgun skills. This combination of trap, skeet and sporting clays affords the challenge of all three games but with less walking. No pre-registration required. Weather permitting.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Canoeing-Float Like a Pro (Virtual Program): 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 30. Program provides expert advice on what are the best rivers to float, what gear and food to pack, and how to plan an outdoor adventure for you and your family. Program is designed for adults. Pre-register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and looking for this event.

Crown Center Free Movie: 6 p.m., Crown Center Square. This free outdoor entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. with family-friendly events including a food tent hosted by Crown Center’s Burnt End BBQ and multiple food trucks. There will also be music presented by a local band, The Accidental Moguls. At 9 p.m., the outdoor movie, The Princess Bride, will begin. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, but please leave pets and alcohol at home. There will be free parking in the Crown Center garages after 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID-19 rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Buckner Farmers’ Market: 7 to 11 a.m., Saturdays from May to October. This market convenes in the large parking lot on Hudson Street in downtown Buckner. This market is sponsored by the Buckner Chamber of Commerce. For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. Come and see the products the children have made and grown.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays during the summer months, 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100-mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Wednesdays until Nov. 20, at the corner of 2nd and Douglas Streets in downtown Lee’s Summit. For further information, visit downtownls.org/market/

Abundant Life Back to School Resource: 8 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out, Abundant Life Blue Springs Campus, 1241 S.W. Missouri 7, and Music/Arts Institute, 1010 S. Pearl St., Independence. Abundant Life Church will provide free groceries, hygiene products, socks, underwear, haircuts and gently used clothing. This is a drive-thru event for those within the school districts of Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit and surrounding areas. For further information, visit livingproof.co/backtoschool

Canoeing-Float like a Pro: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 to 3 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. This is an in-person program. The Ozark Float Squad will share years of experience regarding where to go, what to pack and how to plan a river adventure. Pre-register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this popular event.

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. Tours provided on a walk-in basis on Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Scheduled tours are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays by calling 816-461-3491. For further information, visit bwestate.net. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 16 and younger.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. Tours are available, Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The mansion includes Second Empire, Italianate and Gothic architectural details as well as spectacular, painted ceilings. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children under 12. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Outdoor trail are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Buildings are closed Sunday and Monday and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St, Sibley. Fort Osage is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Harry S Truman Office and Courtroom: Tours of the courthouse are provided by the Jackson County Historical Society. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

Harry S Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice but tours of the grounds are available. Call 816-254-9929 to arrange for a tour of the grounds and for further information as to when the house will reopen.

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region. For further information visit makeyourdayhere.com/213/Missouri-Town-1855.

Jackson County Parks: Trails for biking, hiking and walking are open. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence, MO, 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225, has been closed until further notice because of rising COVID-19 cases in Jackson County. Visit www.trumanlibrary.gov for more information.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: The Auditorium is at 1001 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. Both buildings are closed until further notice. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave. 816-325-7575. This museum will be reopening shortly. Stay tuned for further information.