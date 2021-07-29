Senior center meal menus for week of Aug. 2

The Examiner

SENIOR CENTER MEALS

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of August 2, 2021.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Pulled pork, white corn with peppers, Mexican coleslaw, apple slices, hoagie roll.

• Tuesday: Chicken patty, potatoes O’Brien, broccoli, watermelon, hamburger bun.

• Wednesday: Beef stew with veggies, salad with tomato and carrots, banana, corn muffin.

• Thursday: Salisbury steak, brown gravy, sweet potato, broccoli, fruit cup/citrus, wheat bread, Graham crackers.

• Friday: Chicken Parmesan, penne pasta, brussels sprouts, salad with tomato and carrots, banana, wholegrain bread, French dressing.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions which will govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

Note: There may be some variance in these menus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Monday: Teriyaki chicken salad, salad mix and tomatoes, three-bean salad, tropical fruit.

• Tuesday: Chili dog, California blend veggies, Sun Chips, diced peaches.

• Wednesday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, garlic pepper potatoes, steamed broccoli, Mandarin oranges.

• Thursday: Ham and beans, mixed vegetables, cornbread, tropical fruit.

• Friday: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, chuckwagon corn, red and green grapes.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Barbecue pork, baked beans, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken, stuffing, California veggies, dessert.

• Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Baked ham, mac and cheese, carrots, dessert.