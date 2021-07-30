The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Buckner Farmers’ Market: 7 to 11 a.m., Saturdays from May to October. This market convenes in the large parking lot on Hudson Street in downtown Buckner. This market is sponsored by the Buckner Chamber of Commerce. For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Drumm Farm Market, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. Come and see the products the children have made and grown.

Independence Uptown Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays during the summer months, 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100-mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Wednesdays until Nov. 20. This market is held at the corner of 2nd and Douglas Streets in downtown Lee’s Summit. For further information, visit downtownls.org/market/

Abundant Life Back to School Resource: 8 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out, Abundant Life Blue Springs Campus, 1241 S.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs and Music/Arts Institute, 1010 S. Pearl St., Independence. Abundant Life Church will be providing free groceries, hygiene products, socks, underwear, haircuts and gently used clothing. This is a drive-thru event for those within the school districts of Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit and surrounding areas. For further information, visit livingproof.co/backtoschool

Canoeing-Float like a Pro: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 to 3 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. This is an in-person program. The Ozark Float Squad will be present to share their years of experience regarding where to go, what to pack and how to plan a river adventure. Pre-register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this popular event.

SUNDAY

Music in the Park Summer Concert Series: 6 to 8 pm., Rotary Park at Railroad Lake, 600 N.W. Vesper, Blue Springs. Enjoy this free event. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the music of the Nace Brothers’ band. There will be concessions for sale or you can bring your own.

MONDAY/TUESDAY

American Solar Challenge vehicle display: noon to 7 p.m., Aug. 2, in the parking lot west of the Pharaoh Cinema on the Independence Square. The American Solar Challenge is a competition in which teams of students and scientists design and build solar vehicles and then race those vehicles to see which vehicle performs best. This year, 13 teams from universities such as MIT and Iowa State have built solar vehicles which will be on display on Monday. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, a race of these solar-powered vehicles will begin at 9 a.m. on the south side of the Independence Square (Lexington Ave.). The vehicles will take off at a rate of one per minute and race from Independence to Las Vegas, following (as much as possible) the route of the Santa Fe Trail. The public is welcome at both the display of the vehicles and the start of the race.