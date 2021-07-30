MCPL to offer many virtual events for week of Aug. 2

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming week.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Aug. 2

• Virtual Beginners ELL Classes (Zoom), 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join this class to learn how to read, write and speak English. You will learn basic grammar and vocabulary that you will use daily.

• Grow a Reader Storytime Shorts (MCPL360), 10 to 10:10 a.m. Join library staff for short and sweet story times. Perfect for on-the-go days or days when we are a bit wigglier. No registration required.

• Story Center Critique Group (Zoom), 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring 2 to 3 minutes of your work to share with the group. This will be done through Write.As and we will do a walk-through with everyone at the beginning.

Aug. 3

• Virtual Beginners ELL Classes (Zoom), 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join this class to learn how to read, write and speak English. You will learn basic grammar and vocabulary that you will use daily.

• It’s Cookie Time with Mr. Stinky Feet (MCPL360), 10 to 10:45 a.m. Join Jim for songs about cookies, pizza, pickles and other yummy treats in honor of “National Eat What You Want Day!” To enjoy this virtual program, go to https:www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the scheduled day and time.

• Getting Started with Discord: Web/Desktop (MCPL360), 2 to 2:30 p.m. We will explore how to set up an account, join channels, create posts, interact with others, and more. Pre-registration required.

• How Do Libraries Choose Books?, 6 to 7 p.m. This is a presentation and a Q&A session designed to help authors understand how library purchasing works and how libraries determine which books to keep. To view this class, visit the Romance GenreCon Facebook Account at https://www.facebook.com/romancegenrecon.

• Beginning Genealogy (Zoom), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Find out the fundamentals of beginning your genealogical research project. We will discuss organization, census information, vital records and where to look for information.

• Creating a Stellar Resume and Cover Letter (Zoom), 7 to 8 p.m. Learn to create a professional and stellar resume and cover letter and how to identify keywords from a job description and integrate them into the application materials.

Aug. 4

• Virtual Beginners ELL Classes (Zoom), 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join this class to learn how to read, write and speak English. You will learn basic grammar and vocabulary that you will use daily.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom), 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live Zoom story time for your children (and maybe for you too). We bring stories and songs directly to your home.

• MacBook Pro Basic Skill Set 1 (MCPL360), 1 to 1:30 p.m. Curious about how to use a MacBook? Come learn all about these Apple laptops and how they work. This event is for basic navigation and keyboard shortcuts. Registration is required.

• Virtual Book Group, Last Green Valley by Mark T. Sullivan (Zoom), 2 to 3 p.m. We will be discussing this book.

• Mad Science Classroom Event, Frio the Dragon Show (Zoom), 4 to 4:45 p.m. Mad Science takes you on an adventure with Frio the Dragon. Watch as Frio experiments with magic, fire and friends. Pre-registration closes 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.

• Beyond the Pages—Maximizing Your Reach Through Audio, 6 to 8 p.m. In today’s digital age, audiobooks have become a large part of the publishing industry. Learn the secrets to audio production, the benefits of audio, selecting the voice, marketing, and more. To view this class, visit the Romance GenreCon Facebook Account at https://www.facebook.com/romancegerecon.

• The Beatles, Band of the Sixties (Zoom), 7 to 8 p.m. Explore the music of the Beatles in this 60-minute multimedia presentation (part history and part musical analysis).

Aug. 5

• Old MacDonald Had a Farm (MCPL360), 10 to 10:30 a.m. Visit new and old friends and join storyteller Joyce Slater in songs and stories about live on a farm.

• Virtual Teen Book Group, Between Two Titles (Zoom), 4 to 5 p.m. With 2 titles to choose from, there are options for everyone. This month we are reading Pet by Akwaeke Emezi and Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo.

• Toolkit for Revealing Character with Elizabeth Essex, 6 to 8 p.m. All authors want to create characters that leap off the page, but how? Using examples from best-sellers and award-winning books, we will examine six ways to bring characters out of the author’s head and vividly to life on the page. To view this class, visit the Romance GenreCon Facebook Account at https://www.facebook.com/romancegenrecon.

•Trailblazing Women Artists: Cassatt and Hunter (Zoom), 7 to 8 p.m. Learn about the artists Mary Cassatt and African American artis Clementine Hunter and create a short art project.

Aug. 6

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom), 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join Library staff for virtual story times for your children and maybe for you. We will bring stories and songs directly to your home.

• Excel Basics, Write Simple Formulas (MCPL360), 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn how to write a basic formula in Excel. Registration required.

• Big Business with Indie Authors, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Learn from a panel of independently published authors about social media, the glamorous world of book festivals, and motivating your street team. To view this class, visit the Romance GenreCon Facebook Account at https://www.facebook.com/romancegenrecon.