COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Jackson County

The Examiner

COVID-19 VACCINE SITES

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

City of Independence

• Wednesday, Aug. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lunch Partners, 700 W. Lexington Ave., Independence. This is a walk-in clinic which requires no appointment, no ID, no insurance and for which there is no charge.

• Thursday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., Moonlight Movies, Pharaoh Cinema 4, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine will be provided without appointment, ID, insurance, or fee. You can also enjoy an outdoor movie at dusk.

Private pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/