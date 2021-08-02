The Examiner

INDEPENDENCE RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Denny’s Restaurant, 2500 S. Missouri 291, inspected June 30.

• Employee noted wearing facial piercing that is prohibited by City Ordinance.

• Interior and exterior of reach-in freezer noted not being kept clean and free of buildup, grime and debris.

• Interiors of prep coolers noted not being kept clean and free of buildup, grime and debris.

• Microwaves noted not clean and free of buildup.

• Plates contaminated with food debris on shelves.

• Time/temperature, date marking requirements are not met. Tomatoes in walk-in cooler held past 7 days after prep.

Denny’s Restaurant, 2500 S. Missouri 291, inspected July 6.

• Drawers under grill dirty with grime and buildup. Need to be cleaned by Thursday, July 8.

Taco John’s, 4242 S. Noland Road, inspected July 7.

• Employee noted wearing prohibited nose ring.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors dirty with grime, oil and litter underneath and behind equipment and shelving.

• Cases of product on floor in walk-in freezer.

• Soda machine in drive-thru dirty with grime and buildup.

• Burrito press dirty with litter and debris.

• Employees without valid food handler’s card. All employees must obtain a valid food handler card by July 22. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule and citation/fine.

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 18900 E. 39th St. S., inspected July 13.

• Floor drains full of litter and debris.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Hole in wall in dry storage.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Debris and litter on floor of dry storage.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Ice/soda machine leaking water on floor causing pooling water.

• Time/temperature requirements are not met. Chicken batter station cooler temperature not below 41 degrees f. All food was discarded. (Corrected July 13, 2021.)

• Plumbing-hand sink, cross-connections, inaccessible. Sink was used for purposes other than hand washing. Bar had sink being used for storage.

• Hand washing sinks not supplied with hand cleaning liquid soap. Soap dispenser not working.

• Hand washing sinks not supplied with hand cleaning liquid soap. No soap available at bar hand sink.

• Ice machine dirty with grime and debris.

• Employees without valid food handler’s cards. All employees must obtain valid food handler’s card by July 28. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule/citation/fine.

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 18900 E. 39th St. S., inspected July 15.

• Employees found wearing facial piercing. Wearing of facial jewelry or jewelry designed to be worn in a pierced tongue is strictly prohibited. This does not apply to jewelry in pierced ears.

Church’s Chicken, 12003 E. U.S. 40, inspected July 14.

• Time/temperature, date marking requirements are not met. Ready-to-eat foods not labeled in cooler. Corrected July 14.)

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Tile broke/missing between walk-in cooler and freezer.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors under equipment dirty with buildup and debris.

• Employees did not have valid food handler’s card. All employees must have valid food handler’s card by 7-29-2021. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule/fine/citation.

Fazoli’s, 19008 E. 39th St., inspected July 12.

• Time/temperature, date marking requirements are not met. Labels not found on pre-made salads in walk-in cooler. Corrected July 12.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Debris on floors throughout kitchen.

• Reach-in coolers dirty with buildup and debris.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Hand sink being used as dumping sink.

• Employees without valid food handler’s card. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule/citation/fine.

Panda Express, 18813 E. 39th St., inspected July 14.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Trash bags laying on the hand sink.

• Employees without valid food handler’s card. Employees must obtain valid food handler’s cards by July 29. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule/citation/fine.

Taco Bell, 1300A. S. Noland Road, inspected July 13.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Litter and debris on floor under shelving and equipment.

• Debris and litter in warmers.

• Employees without valid food handler’s card. Employees must obtain valid food handler’s card by July 28. Failure to do so could results in removal from schedule/citation/fine.