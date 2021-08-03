Blue Springs School District voters easily approve school additions, improvements

By Mike Genet

The Examiner

Blue Springs School District voters overwhelmingly approved a large bond issue as well as a levy transfer Tuesday.

The $107 million bond issue, which includes a new set of freshman classrooms at Blue Springs High School, received 82 percent approval – 3,530 yes votes to 765 no votes and safely above even the two-thirds majority required to pass. It will not raise property taxes because it’s within the district’s bonding capacity.

The levy transfer moves 6 cents to operations and, after the district reduces its debt service by a same amount, will leave the property tax levy unchanged at $5.7286 per $100 of assessed valuation. It required a simple majority and passed with 72 percent approval – 3,103 yes votes against 1,190 no votes.

With the additional revenue for operations, the district plans to hire six mental-health professionals for the middle schools and high schools and have a registered nurse for each school.

The new freshman wing at Blue Springs High School is scheduled to be completed in 2023, allowing the rest of the district freshmen to move out of the Freshman Center. The district will then fully convert that building into a career educational center. Three years ago, a $99 million bond issue allowed the district to construct a freshman wing at Blue Springs South High School.

Several other projects are also scheduled with the $107 million bond issue:

• James Lewis Elementary will get six classrooms and additional office space, William Bryant gets six new classrooms and Chapel Lakes Elementary gets four new classrooms built to withstand an EF5 tornado.

• Franklin Smith Elementary gets a multipurpose room with EF5 capability, which will mean each elementary building in the district has multipurpose space. Franklin Smith, Lucy Franklin, Voy Spears Jr., William Bryant, and William Yates elementary schools will all receive kitchen upgrades.

• Roof and HVAC maintenance for many district buildings.

• Upgrades to the indoor pool at Centennial Pool-Plex, which could ultimately mean a new indoor pool. The outdoor pool will go away.

• An additional tennis court at Baumgardner Park.

• All-weather surfaces for the middle school tracks.

• Office expansion and driveway updates for John Nowlin Elementary.

• Additional parking and restrooms at James Walker Elementary.