Charges possible after Independence toddler dies from accidental shooting

The Examiner

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is considering possible charges in connection with Sunday evening’s accidental shooting in Independence that killed a child. 

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office has confirmed that the victim in this case is a 2-year-old child who apparently handled an unsecured and loaded gun. The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said, at a home on the 200 block of East Walnut Street, near Noland Road.  

Police said officers found the toddler in the home, and the child later died at a nearby hospital. 

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker referred to the shooting in a Twitter post Monday, writing “Tragic incident in my jurisdiction where a child’s life ended because a gun was not secured.” Baker then criticized the lack of safe gun storage laws in Missouri, which she said save lives.  