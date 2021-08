The Examiner staff

The 1951 graduating class of William Chrisman High School is having a 70th reunion luncheon at Ophelia's Restaurant and Inn on the Square in Independence, starting at noon on Oct. 16, 2021.

Letters have been mailed to classmates whose addresses they have. However, if anyone has not received a letter, please call 660-882-2635 for information. We are anxious to see everyone for this significant anniversary.