Deadline is Friday to sign up for MDC fishing, float trip

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a popular event, Canoeing, Fish and Float, on Aug. 10 and 14. Registration for this float/fishing trip must be completed by Friday, Aug. 6.

This event will begin with an orientation session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. The program will be held at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. MDC instructors will present information about navigating in canoes on the river and about canoe strokes.

On Saturday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m., participants will set out in a canoe on a 17-mile float trip that begins at the Schimmel City Access on the Platte River and concludes at the Landing in Parkville. Time for fishing for catfish will be available.

Participants under age 65 will need a fishing permit.

MDC will provide equipment, including life vests for each person. Please bring your own hat, sunscreen and a lunch.

Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and finding this session. Registration must be completed by Aug. 6.