Library branch in Sugar Creek closes because of COVID-19

The Examiner staff

Both Kansas City Public Library locations in Eastern Jackson County closed midday Wednesday, though for different reasons and likely different timespans.

The Sugar Creek Branch, 102 S. Sterling Ave., will be closed until further notice after a staff member became aware of a potential COVID-19 exposure. The branch will reopen after the library completes contact tracing and cleaning and ensures adequate staffing. Library branches have continued to employ masking and social distancing since reopening, and visitors to the Sugar Creek Branch during the same time as the employee will be contacted.

The Trails West Branch, 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence, closed Wednesday for plumbing repairs. The library expects that branch to reopen for regular service Thursday.