County reinstating mask mandate; Independence still at "advisory"

By Mike Genet

The Examiner

Although Jackson County’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces starts Monday and essentially mirrors Kansas City’s policy, the city of Independence is continuing its public health advisory, with masks “strongly recommended” for indoor spaces and vaccines encouraged.

The county’s mask mandate applies regardless of vaccination status to anyone age 5 and older. Under a new state law, the public health order is limited to 30 days and requires approval by the Jackson County Legislature for any extension.

County Executive Frank White Jr. said he takes “no joy” in having to reinstate masks due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area due in large part to the contagious delta variant, as well as the region’s low vaccination rates.

Earlier this week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued Kansas City over its mask mandate, claiming it is unconstitutional. As of Thursday morning, he had not made an announcement regarding Jackson County.

“I take no joy in making this announcement today, and quite frankly, am saddened that despite our best efforts, this virus is taking a devastating toll on our county, region and nation once again,” White said in a release Wednesday, adding that his decisions have been based on science, data and guidance from public health and medical professionals and not politics. “Wearing a mask may not be fun, but it is our best shot at preventing our hospitals from being overwhelmed, keeping our businesses open and our kids in school.”

Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit and Grain Valley all fall under the county health order.

Independence had announced last week that masks were required for staff and visitors inside any city facility, but that requirement was rescinded Tuesday, as Mayor Eileen Weir said it had caused confusion.

The mayor acknowledged Thursday that the county’s mask mandate does make city officials continue to think about the city’s mask policy.

“It’s another consideration, to understand what other health departments around us are doing,” Weir said, though right now the issue is making sure the City Council is on the same page, as the council would have to approve any public health order extension beyond 30 days and could even overturn it before 30 days are up.

“Prior to the House bill, all that authority was the responsibility of the mayor, according to our charter,” Weir said, referring to the new state law passed last spring. “You still have the authority to do, but is it the most effective thing to do. I just want to be clear about where we’re going.”

Before the mask requirement in city facilities was rescinded, the council was scheduled to have a special meeting Wednesday about it. To issue a mask mandate that could simply go away in 30 days, if it even lasts that long, simply adds confusion, Weir said.

“I’m focusing on vaccines and saying the more people we get vaccinated the better off we are,” Weir said, adding that she strongly encourages masks to help protect city employees, particularly those with children.

In the county’s release Wednesday, White said his decision is supported by public school superintendents in the county, as well as the region’s chief medical officers.

County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer said high vaccination levels in the community will “strongly reduce” transmission the chance of new variants forming.

“With our county's vaccination rates still low and the number of cases rapidly rising, it's crucial that we take immediate action to limit further stress on our health care system and to avoid unnecessary suffering and death in our community,” Shaffer said in a release.

According to the County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the county’s seven-day average of new cases nearly tripled in a month – from 43 the week of June 27 to 117 the week of July 25. Also, the 14-day positive percentage topped 16 percent in late July, the first time it had topped 15 percent since January.

According to the Mid-American Regional Council, hospitalizations in the nine-county metro area are up 75 percent compared with last month, and on July 27 the region had 151 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, the highest figure again since January. The vast majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, hospitals say, and several including Children’s Mercy are on high volume. Truman Medical Centers/University Health, the county’s safety-net hospital, reported nine COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks, all among unvaccinated people.