Tax-free weekend reminders for back-to-school shoppers: What is exempt and where to buy

By Mike Genet

The Examiner

Area back-to-school shoppers can save a bit this weekend with Missouri’s sales tax holiday, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and running through Sunday.

For qualifying items, all sales taxes in Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit and unincorporated Jackson County, all but a 1 percent tax in two areas of Independence, will be waived.

Items exempt from taxes in Missouri: Clothing ($100 or less per article), personal computers and computer peripheral devices (not to exceed $1,500 each), school supplies (not to exceed $50 per purchase), computer software (taxable value of $350 or less) and graphic calculators (not to exceed $150).

The Independence Events Center Community Improvement District and Crackerneck Creek Transportation Development District both opted out of the tax holiday, as in years past, and both have a 1 percent sales tax. The Events Center CID includes such areas as Independence Center, Bolger Square (Target, JCPenney), Independence Commons (Kohl’s, Best Buy, Marshall’s), The Crossroads (Wal-Mart) and Eastland Center (Costco, Lowe’s). The Crackerneck Creek TDD includes Bass Pro Shops, Hobby Lobby, Mardel and Duluth Trading Co.

Clothing exempt from taxes does not include watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands or belt buckles.

Other items not included as tax-exempt: Batteries, copiers or other office equipment, furniture or fixtures, hand-held media devices or sporting equipment.

Qualifying items purchased online over the weekend also will have the sales taxes waived.