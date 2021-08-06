School boards deciding masks next week

By Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Several area school districts are scheduled to make final decisions next week or the week after regarding masks and other health guidelines for the upcoming school year, which begins the week of Aug. 23.

The Blue Springs Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:15 p.m. Monday, while the Independence board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the Fort Osage board at 7 p.m. that same day. All are scheduled to finalize plans for the upcoming school year.

The Grain Valley Board of Education held a workshop Thursday evening but did not vote on any policy and will meet on Aug. 19.

The Lee’s Summit Board of Education voted Thursday evening to mandate masks in school buildings for the first academic quarter and plans to re-evaluate in October.

Jackson County this week issued a mask mandate starting Monday for those age 5 and older for indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. County Executive Frank White said he had support from area school superintendents in issuing the mandate. The mandate will expire after 30 days unless the Jackson County Legislature votes to extend it. The Grain Valley Board said Thursday that schools must abide by the mandate of at least 30 days.

The city of Independence has maintained a public health advisory to “strongly encourage” masks in indoor public spaces and had not issued a mandate.

Many of Fort Osage school buildings are inside the Independence city limits, and all but a couple of Independence School District buildings are inside the Independence city limits (two are in Sugar Creek). Blue Springs Schools has buildings in the Independence and Lee’s Summit city limits, as well.

The cities of Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit are under the Jackson County Health Department jurisdiction, and Independence has its own health department.