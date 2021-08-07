Continuing family legacy with local history

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Elena Cianciolo had been to the 1859 Jail and Marshal’s Home in Independence, where her great-grandparents were longtime volunteers and steadfast supporters, just one time.

But after John and Lottie Cianciolo died four days apart in February after 70 years of marriage, the family helped raise more than $9,000 to donate to the Jackson County Historical Society toward its jail refurbishing project, and also planned a small plaque dedication for this fall, Elena realized she had an Eagle Scout project on her hands.

Elena, 15, who joined BSA Troop 7220 in February 2019 after girls were permitted to join Boys Scouts, decided to help spruce up jail’s exterior. Last Saturday she directed about 30 fellow Scouts and parents through a multitude of tasks, using a portion of the donation to buy supplies.

The Historical Society reopened the jail for visitor tours early this summer and continues to offer tours. Lottie used to coordinate volunteers there, and John often donned some cowboy garb to guide tours.

“It came to me after they passed away,” said Elena, who is entering her sophomore year at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School. “I heard they were doing a ceremony for them at the jail, and they were going to do a plaque, so I decided I would refurbish it.

“It was a really cool experience,” she said of helping with the jail, “and since I’ve been working on this project, been able to go there more often.”

Elena and crew scraped and repainted the jail’s front gate, main museum doors, back porch doors and fence railing; repaired and painted broken fence in the back porch, cleaned out weeds and gutters for the back courtyard and installed a new planter box on the west side entrance.

“We accomplished everything I hoped to do in the morning,” Elena said. “By 10 we were pretty much done, and we had to find other small jobs because we had so much help. It was pretty nice. My main goal was to get the back fence area painted and graveled down, and the gates and the whole railing.”

The Eagle Scout project complemented the Historical Society’s ongoing project to preserve the 1859 Jail. Many of the west-facing windows have been replaced and some interior flooring has been refurbished as part of the project started under the Historical Society’s previous executive director, Caitlin Eckard.

A $75,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation helped push the earlier work, and the Historical Society recently received another $100,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation.

“With that initial money we did some things, but obviously this building – literally built before the Civil War – has many other issues,” said Brian Burnes, president of the Historical Society Board. “So, we’re extremely excited about the grant. A bulk of funds are going to the exterior.”

Beyond replacing more windows, the foundation of the building’s northwest corner must be propped up, among other tasks. But the Historical Society got the jail ready enough for visitors in June, and board members and new archivist Danielle Hall put together some new exhibits for the exhibit space in the back, including one about the Strauss-Peyton Photo Collection that the Historical Society has owned for years from the longtime photo studio, which harkens back to early 20th century Kansas City and county history.

“We recovered one of the cameras used by the studio from the early 20th century,” Burnes said. “Just a great, amazing collection of photographs.

“Visitor guests have been steady,” Burnes said, “and they’ve been happy that it reopened.”