Blue Springs Schools says mask up

By Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

As Jackson County’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces went into effect Monday, the Blue Springs School District joins the list of metro area school districts requiring masks to start the school year.

In a message sent over the weekend to families, the district said the county mandate applies to the district, and starting Monday any person age 5 and older will be required to wear a mask inside all district buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The district has three school buildings inside the Independence city limits, and that city does not have a mask mandate in place. Those schools –William Yates Elementary, Sunny Pointe Elementary and Paul Kinder Middle School – “will also comply with the mask mandate,” according to the message.

The Blue Springs School Board was scheduled to discuss back-to-school protocols Monday evening. The school year begins Aug. 23, and the district told families to expect further information Tuesday about those protocols.

“As with all things COVID-19, we can expect to shift and adapt throughout the school year,” the district said in its message to families, adding that it appreciates people’s “patience, flexibility, and understanding.”

The Lee’s Summit School Board last week voted to require masks in school buildings for the first quarter of the school year, saying it would re-evaluate in October. The Independence and Fort Osage school boards are scheduled to meet Tuesday and discuss back-to-school protocols. Currently, Fort Osage’s policy has been to recommend masks in school buildings for those unvaccinated.

Masks are required on school buses in all districts under federal guidelines, as masks have been required while using public transportation throughout the summer.