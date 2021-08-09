EJC covid-19 case totals update

By The Examiner staff

New COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the area due in large part to the Delta variant.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 150 through Sunday, up from 81 two weeks earlier. That number had risen from 72 even after taking out the data from Independence because of the city’s re-established health department. Through most of June, that new case average had hovered below 20.

A spokesperson says the city of Independence continues to work on a dashboard of city-specific data.

The rolling 14-day positive test percentage in EJC, which had been below 5 percent through June, has risen from more than 12 percent two weeks ago to more than 16 percent through Sunday.

As of Sunday, the county Health Department had confirmed 25,743 cases and 388 deaths in EJC since the pandemic began, up nine deaths and nearly 2,000 cases over the previous two weeks. As of two weeks ago, Independence had added at least 170 deaths to that tally.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 41 percent of the population in Jackson County (outside of Kansas City and Independence) has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, still slightly below the statewide average of 42 percent that ranks on the lower end nationally. More than 49 percent have at least started the vaccine regimen.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 23 percent for those age 12-17, 45 percent of those 18-64, 74.7 percent of those 65-older.

Metrowide, 46 percent of the total population has been vaccinated.

According to MARC’s dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 125 on Sunday, down from 133 the previous week after rising steadily from just 39 in early June.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved for any person under the age of 12, and for ages 12-18 only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved. Vaccine clinics are free and have been readily available without appointments throughout the area.