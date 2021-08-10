Fort Osage, Blue Springs schools following county mask mandate

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Fort Osage and Blue Springs school districts both say they are mandating masks for all in school buildings, in accordance with Jackson County’s public health order, starting this week.

Fort Osage Schools sent a message to families over the weekend with updated back-to-school plans saying masks would be required. If the county order expires, the district will make a mask decision at that point, Superintendent Jason Snodgrass said.

Blue Springs Schools intends to make masks optional if the county mandate expires, Assistant Superintendent Jason Woolf said during Monday’s Board of Education meeting. The public health order, which requires masks regardless of vaccination status for those age 5 and older in indoor public spaces with a few exceptions, started Monday and lasts 30 days, and under a new state law needs a majority vote from the County Legislature to continue.

A couple of Blue Springs district school buildings are in Independence, which does not have a mask mandate, but the district said it will follow the county health order across the board.

The district is asking families to make a semester-long commitment to either in-person or virtual learning, and given the news of the mask mandate, Woolf said, the district is giving families until 3 p.m. Friday to make that decision.

Blue Springs Board Member Bobby Hawk reminded people that the district’s mask mandate might not be long term but acknowledged that not knowing when it might be dropped can be trying.

“We all realize there’s a lot of different opinions regarding masks,” Hawk said, acknowledging that a handful of people in attendance opposed the mask mandate. “Lots of you have to make a decision based on the unknown. It’s kind of unfortunate, but that’s where we are.”

Hawk urged citizens to contact their county legislators about the mask mandate.

Per district board policy, members of public can sign up to speak at the board’s work session meetings 10 days in advance. The most recent work session was last week, and nobody signed up to speak, a district spokesperson said.

According to the Blue Springs district’s guidelines, people who have been vaccinated and are symptom-free will not have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Those who are unvaccinated have to quarantine for 14 days if exposed. Anyone who shows symptoms of COVID-19 generally will have to isolate from school for 10 days unless they show a negative test and an improvement in symptoms.

Virtual learning will not be like last year, Blue Springs district spokesperson Katie Woolf said, as AP and dual-credit courses in high school will only be in-person. Some middle school core classes will be available online, but electives done online will be through an out-of-district service. Some elementary teachers will handle online classes, Woolf said, but there should be a situation in which a teacher handles both online and in-person learning.

Before this week, about 2 percent of students had signed up for virtual learning, she said.

Right now, the district will not have any capacity or attendance limits for activities such as sports, though as with masks that could change depending on circumstances, Woolf said. According to district guidelines, cafeteria capacity will be reduced to allow for physical distancing whenever possible. High school students will be spaced throughout their campuses during breakfast and lunch.