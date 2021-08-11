Independence Schools says mask up

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Independence School District is telling students and staff to mask up starting this week.

The mask requirement started Wednesday and applies to any person in school district buildings age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

In a message sent to families Tuesday evening, Superintendent Dale Herl said the combined priorities of in-person learning and student and staff safety led to the decision.

Herl noted that current CDC recommendations do not require K-12 students to quarantine due to close contact if all parties were properly masked during the time of exposure.

Last school year, Independence was one of the first districts in the metro area to start the school year and maintained some form of in-person learning throughout the year with claimed few incidents of in-school transmission. Even so, Herl noted, the district still had 2,100 school-related quarantines, leading to more than 19,000 lost instructional days.

“This played a large role in our decision-making process as we want to ensure students are able to attend school consistently,” he said.

The Board of Education did not vote on the matter during its regular scheduled meeting Tuesday, but the district released the mask requirement later in the evening after the board went into closed session.

While they didn’t vote in public, ISD officials did address the question. Herl said the district had been waiting to make a final decision in large part because of the constant updates or changes with local governments and masks.

“Even in a 72-hour period, we went from a health order (in the city of Independence) to no health order to Jackson County issuing a mandate to the attorney general filing a lawsuit Kansas City,” the superintendent said. “We want to make sure we do it right in the first place.”

Board Member Jill Esry acknowledged that she and other board members had received numerous emails from doctors and school district community members about the mask question and appreciated them.

“I also appreciate the timing, to wait,” Esry said. “We will be ready to roll once that’s done.”

The city of Independence has advised that masks are “highly recommended” in indoor public spaces but has not issued a mandate. Jackson County and Kansas City have issued mask mandates. The Blue Springs and Fort Osage school districts, which have some buildings in Independence has said they will follow the county mask mandate. The Grain Valley and Lee’s Summit school districts also fall under the county mandate.

The Blue Springs district said it would make masks optional if the county mandate expires, and Lee’s Summit said it would revisit the issue after the first academic quarter.

Dr. Jennifer Schuster, pediatric infectious disease specialist with Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said earlier this week that masks will be the way to keep schools open, as the amount of quarantines schools likely would have to do would make in-school learning “impermissible.”

Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System, said earlier this week that’s a “defeating philosophy” to think people won’t have to be masked in school if they want to avoid full-scale virtual learning, particularly with the more-contagious Delta variant and no hybrid learning plans that some districts used last year to lessen people in the rooms.

“If you’re not going to have masks, and you’re going to be densified, and you have something more transmissible, I don’t know how you’re not going to be closing,” Stites said.