Police use tax alteration

By Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence voters might consider ballot issues in November for both fire and police funding.

The City Council will vote Monday night on whether to ask voters to amend the use tax – sales taxes applied to online purchases – so more funding can go directly for police personnel and ideally help with staff shortages.

Voters approved the city’s use tax two years ago, directing the money to the animal shelter (about $750,000 a year) and up to 30 additional police officers (estimated to be $3 million), with any additional funds going into the general fund.

The city could ask voters to amend the tax so more funds could be used toward police – specifically about $1 million for equipment and higher pay for all officers.

Separately, the city could ask voters to raise the one-eighth-cent sales tax for fire safety to half a cent. That woud net about $6 million additionally each year for fire station construction and additional personnel. That also is on Monday’s agenda.

The use tax item is meant to address Independence police’s chronic issue of having enough officers to cover the city – an issue recently amplified by a small wave of retirements this year and COVID-related absences.

“It gives more flexibility to recruit and retain officers,” said Council Member John Perkins, who with Council Member Dan Hobart proposed the ballot measure. “The public safety committee, they met, and this was part of their recommendations. Taking it back to the citizens for their reconsideration is the proper thing to do.”

The Independence Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1, which helped propose the ballot issue, says in a letter to the council that it would commit resources to help campaign for the ballot issue. The letter from FOP Lodge President Jason Petersen said the “national narrative and negative portrayal of police and police officers compounded our problem” because qualified applicants dropped dramatically.

Whereas prior testing process might net a couple hundred applicants in past years, Petersen wrote, “Now we feel fortunate to have 30.”

The Independence Police Department has more than 230 budgeted officer positions, 30 of which come from use tax funds approved two years ago. The problem has been filling those new positions. Chief of Police Brad Halsey told the council this week they have 35 vacancies, with four conditional hires set to come on board.

From 2019 through early 2021, Deputy Chief Ken Jarnigan noted in May, the department lost 32 officers – split nearly even between retirements and resignations. In the next five years, another 49 officers are eligible for retirement, he said.

The city’s new contract with police bumped starting pay a few dollars to $22 per hour, and if approved use tax funds would help with pay increases around the department.

Petersen wrote that the police department is active in its own recruiting efforts, and officers appreciate the local response they feel is different than the national narrative. Still, he said, the need remains, as other nearby agencies can present equal or better compensation than IPD.

“Current staffing levels do not allow us to meet the needs or expectations,” of the community, Petersen wrote.

Halsey said, unequivocally, police response times would be much better around the city if IPD had more resources.

“Even before everything going on, our officers earned every penny they make, because they were busy,” Halsey said May. “Now with more vacancies it’s too busy.”

Every police chief around the nation is asking the same question, he said – how to get more officers.

“Now more than ever,” Halsey said, “I lose sleep not just on the vacancies but the ones out there getting in a bad situation.”

If the city had one or two ballot issues in November and no other Jackson County entity was on the ballot, City Manager Zach Walker estimates, the election would cost the city about $100,000.