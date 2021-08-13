New roof for 100-year-old veteran

By Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Catherine Anthony has lived in her western Independence home for 71 years, more than 60 of them after her husband died.

Still her house will now have a little new feel to it.

A crew from Integrity Roofing, Siding and Windows arrived Tuesday morning to install a new shingled roof on Anthony’s home, courtesy of a partnership with Owens Corning and Purple Heart Homes.

Owens Corning has installed new roofs for more than 270 military members since 2016 through its roof-deployment project. Purple Heart Homes is a national nonprofit that helps provide housing solutions for disabled and aging veterans. A separate crew was scheduled to clean and repaint the outside walls of the home later in the week.

Anthony, who turned 100 in May, served in U.S. Navy Reserves as a nurse during World War II. Her husband Denton served in the Pacific. They married in October 1945 after he returned from overseas.

“Really excited,” Anthony said as she held court on her front porch amid the din of workers on the roof. “It’s been repaired a few times (over the decades). The garage did leak, but the house didn’t.”

Anthony remains active with the Heartland Women Veterans American Legion Post 1107. The post chaplain, Danielle Young, said she even serves as sergeant-at-arms, though it was from picking her up for rides to the Legion post that she noticed Anthony’s roof needed some work.

From there, Young contacted Integrity co-owners Blake Clarkson and David Young, whom she knew from church and whose company had done her roof, and the Legion post got in contact with Purple Hearts Home.

“One of the ladies found out about it and started all the negotiating,” Anthony said. “My son and I met them at the American Legion post.”

Clarkson said Tuesday marked the second roof deployment Owens Corning had done in the metro area, and it’s the first time Integrity did one with Owens Corning, which uses certified platinum contractors for the work after Purple Heart Homes processes the applications.

While Integrity has done numerous community benefit projects since Clarkson and Todd founded the company more than a dozen years ago, Anthony’s home is a special project, Clarkson said.

“To help create peace of mind for someone by putting on a roof that’s not going to give them problems, and you get to do it for a World War II veteran – there’s so few of them left now – who just turned 100,” he said.

“If we can help, we’ll help,” Todd said. “We hope it rubs off on other contractors to do same thing.”

Anthony joined the Navy Reserves in 1944, a year after she graduated from nursing school in St. Joseph. She had met her husband, a Buckner resident, at her grandparents’ home in rural Jackson County. While he was fighting overseas, she tended to ill and injured Marines and sailors at military bases in California. A few years after the Anthonys married, they moved to the Independence house and later adopted two sons.

A child of the Great Depression – which she says probably helped with budgeting throughout her life – Anthony recalls that her family never went hungry, thanks to a prodigious vegetable garden and her father using his dairy cows to provide milk to others.

“Sometimes people weren’t able to pay him,” she said. “Some paid him years later.”

This week, Catherine Anthony also got paid back for her work.