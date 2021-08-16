EJC covid-19 case totals update

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

New COVID-19 cases continue to remain high in the area, as hospital beds in the metro area also continue to fill up and one chief medical officer says hospitals can’t avoid the oncoming storm.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 125 through Sunday, down from 150 last week but up from 81 two weeks before that. Through most of June, that new case average had hovered below 20, then rose even after taking out Independence data because of the city’s re-established health department.

The rolling 14-day positive test percentage in EJC, which had been below 5 percent through June, stood at 16.4 percent through Sunday, the second straight week above 16 percent.

Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer of the University of Kansas Health System, said hospitals all around the metro area can hardly take any transfer patients, and it feels as if they can’t get away from the oncoming fire, as COVID-19 patients combined with regular serious cases have stressed staffing and bed space.

“We don’t have enough people vaccinated, and then folks are not following the rules of infection prevention and control,” Stites said in a media briefing Monday morning. “Even if you’re not vaccinated, and even if you are vaccinated, the rules are the rules.”

“The hard part for me is I don’t think we’re getting enough traction out there; it doesn’t feel like people are listening,” he said. “People have COVID fatigue, they’re tired of hearing about it, but if you want to see CODID fatigue, look in the eyes of our nursing staff.”

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 42 percent of the population in Jackson County (outside of Kansas City and Independence) had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, still slightly below the statewide average of 43 percent that ranks on the lower end nationally. More than 50 percent have at least started the vaccine regimen.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 25 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 46 percent of those 18 to 64 and 75.3 percent of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 46.75 percent of the total population has been vaccinated.

As of Sunday, the county Health Department had confirmed 26,600 cases and 405 deaths outside of Kansas City and Independence since the pandemic began, up nearly 900 cases and 17 deaths from the previous week, while Independence has confirmed another 16,500 cases and 199 deaths through the pandemic, as the city continues to develop its dashboard of city-specific data.

According to MARC’s dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 154 on Sunday, continuing a steady rise from just 39 in early June.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved for any person under the age of 12, and for ages 12-18 only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved. Vaccine clinics are free and have been readily available without appointments throughout the area.