Retired IPD officer dies from covid-19

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Even after he retired from Independence police in 2011 after 36 years with the department, John Bullard didn’t disengage with police work.

For one, Major John Cato said, Bullard knew how critical it would be to make sure the next generation of officers was up to par.

Sgt. Bullard, who started as a dispatcher with IPD in 1975 before becoming an officer, and later helped start the department’s K-9 unit, died last week at age 64, from complications of COVID-19.

Bullard had continued to work as a reserve officer with IPD after he retired in 2011 and served as director of safety and security for Community of Christ Church’s international headquarters.

“He was always donating his time to the PD,” said Cato, one of Bullard’s longtime colleagues with Independence police. “He stayed engaged and busy with the testing and selection process and was always trying to find new recruits.”

“When we would have testing, whether it was the physical or written test, he was always engaged in both facets of that process. He knew how important it was for the future to get good officers.”

Bullard served in the traffic, motorcycle and accident investigation units, was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the patrol division in 1995 and three years later became supervisor of IPD’s first police K-9 unit, which earned recognition around the Midwest.

“He took a lot of pride in bringing that to Independence,” Cato said. “Like most officers, he realized that was a resource we were lacking at the time, and I think he took a lot of pride in helping push that along and getting it going.”

Bullard later transferred to the detective unit before he retired. As an officer he also was active in the Independence Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 1, serving a stint as president, and also served in state lodge leadership, according to a release from IPD. In addition to reserve and security work, Bullard also had been an adjunct instructor with the Western Missouri Public Safety Regional Training Institute until his illness.

Cato said Bullard was “tireless” with his police work.

“He loved the PD, loved the FOP, loved the work,” Cato said. “No one could every say John didn’t want to work. Just about any officer is dedicated to the work, but John took that to another level.”

“The mission of the department goes on and is bigger than any one person,” Cato said. “But each one is unique and not replaceable. When you’ve got someone who was here and helping for 46 years, that’s a big cog in the machine.”

Visitation for Bullard will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Community of Christ Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut St., Independence. Funeral services are at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Auditorium.