Tax questions on ballot for police, fire

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

After offering congratulations for the Independence City Council approving two ballot measures for November, Council Member Dan Hobart told the officers and firefighters still at Monday’s meeting that now comes the harder work – getting the message to voters.

“We’ve got a lot of education to do,” Hobart said.

For one, Independence voters will be asked to bump the fire sales tax from one-eighth of a cent to half a cent as the fire department deals with increased calls and stations in need of replacement.

Also, the city would need voter approval to divert more money from the use tax – city sales taxes applied to online sales – directly for police personnel and ideally help with staff shortages. Such a move would not increase any tax.

The City Council on Monday unanimously approved both to go on the Nov. 2 ballot.

If voters approve a greater fire sales tax, the additional revenue of about $6 million annually could be used for, among many things, a replacement or additional fire station. Half of the revenue would go toward additional personnel, and half would go toward capital improvements, such as buildings, vehicles and equipment.

In 2020, the Independence Fire Department logged more than 23,400 calls – up more than 3 percent from 2019 (22,500) and 33 percent since 2009 (15,600). Fairbanks said this year is trending to be a 10 percent increase. This on a force of 156 that is smaller than couple decades ago.

“Our guys are getting hammered,” said Chris Fairbanks, president of Local 781 of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

The stations on 35th Street near Sterling Avenue and on Truman Road near the power plant are in dire need of replacement, Fairbanks and Fire Chief Doug Short told the council, and three other stations built in the 1980s were intended to be 10-year buildings.

Short has told the council that if voters approved the tax, it would be prudent to do a study to best determine future station locations.

Voters approved the use tax for internet sales two years ago, with dedicated funding for the animal shelter (about $750,000 a year) and to add up to 30 police officers, with any additional funds beyond those twpo areas going into the general fund.

The city will ask voters to amend the use tax so more funds could be used toward police – specifically about $1 million for equipment and higher pay for all officers. Police say those funds will help address the chronic issue of having enough officers to adequately cover the city – an issue recently amplified by a small wave of retirements this year, COVID-related absences and difficulties in recruiting and hiring new officers.

Currently, there are 195 sworn officers on the IPD force, and Chief of Police Brad Halsey says there are four more conditional hires. With the voter-approved use tax funds, IPD can fill 230 officer positions.

However, Officer Justin English told the council, the 195 doesn’t even tell the full story, as 17 of those officers are still training. A few are currently on leave or are restricted to lighter duty.

Of the 54 officers who left the department in recent years, English said, an overwhelming number said overwork was the top reason. As an example, he said, IPD officers have been averaging 19 calls for service in a 12-hour shift, whereas officers in the slightly smaller city of Lee’s Summit have been averaging three.

Independence police used to have the area standard for pay and benefits, English said, but other departments have caught up, and IPD needs to make itself for attractive for recruits.

“It worked in the past,” English said of increased pay and benefits, and doing so again would “take a substantial leap forward to increase police service.”

Hobart, himself a son of a former IPD officer, said the increased revenue potentially directed to police, will hopefully be a “long-term solution for burnout.”