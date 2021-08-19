ISD back to school

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

When the Independence School District started classes in August 2020 on the originally scheduled day, ahead of many other area districts, Superintendent Dale Herl knew many people were eyeing how the district handled everything amid the pandemic.

“Those two weeks, I was more nervous than anyone could imagine,” Herl said Wednesday, speaking with neighboring superintendents Jason Snodgrass (Fort Osage) and Bob Jerome (Blue Springs) at the Independence Chamber of Commerce state of the schools luncheon.

This year, many parochial schools started classes this week, while area school districts start Monday.

Ultimately, ISD made it through last school year without incidents of widespread COVID-19 transmission. This year, everyone is masked again in schools – at least for now, in some districts – and no district is waiting until after Labor Day to start. Classrooms are mostly full in part because the state isn’t allowing hybrid learning plans this year. Many of the concerns are the same, but perhaps the anxiety level is not.

“We’re not looking to reinvent the wheel,” Herl said. “We felt we had a good game plan last year.”

The district decided last week to require masks for all people age 2 and older in district buildings, with exceptions such as nap times in early education and vigorous activities indoors. They were already required on buses under federal guidelines.

Many other COVID protocols are the same: hand sanitizing stations set up for regular use, assigned seating in classrooms and for lunch, temperature checks when students come in the building.

Since the masking decision last week, only a handful more students have opted for virtual learning, so more than 96 percent will be in person, Herl said, which he believes shows some comfort level among district families about protocols.

Because the district allowed students to return to in-person classes as last school year wore on, “it won’t look drastically different than at the end of last year,” Herl said. In addition, visitors and parents will have some access at schools this year, whereas last year schools they essentially were closed off.

District spokesperson Megan Murphy said a classroom teacher might have to use virtual learning platform if a student has to quarantine, some elementary teachers will handle virtual only and some middle school or high school teachers might have to teach a virtual class separate from in-person. But no teacher will have to do both at the same time, she said.

The district had several projects from the bond issue approved by voters early in 2021 scheduled for completion by this month, but material delays have left a few spots still to complete. That includes glass for one of the new secured elementary building entrances, one of the elementary playgrounds and the auditoriums at Truman and William Chrisman high schools.

The playground and high school auditoriums should be finished in the fall, Herl said, as well as a full bleachers-and-press box addition to the football/soccer field at Van Horn High School. The Falcons are scheduled to host Truman in football on campus for the first time in October.