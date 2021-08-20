CSL partnering with county for jail relocation program

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson County’s proposed $1.2 million relocation program in connection with a new county jail would include an extensive partnership with Community Services League.

CSL would assist residents of the Heart Village Mobile Home Park relocate to make way for a new county jail at a nearly 100-acre site off U.S. 40 between the Blue River and Manchester Trafficway in eastern Kansas City. There are about 100 households at Heart Village.

The County Legislature still must approve the plan, which is on Monday’s agenda. According to a release Thursday from County Executive Frank White’s office, the Community Services League would provide “specialized housing and relocation assistance to families” through social workers, a relocation consultant and housing assistance funds.

CSL would hire the consultant and two relocation specialists to work with families on their needs, which could include schooling questions, advice on career training and other CSL programs and outside assistance programs.

“The county had shared with us that they were looking for a social service partner to help provide this,” said Doug Cowan, president/CEO of CSL. “We have several staff people that have the title of family stability specialist, whose job is to keep people safely housed, and if necessary to move. We have some good institutional experience with doing that.”

In the release, the county says it estimated additional relocation costs and housing assistance to average $10,000 per household, plus $5,000 to help cover additional expenses. The $1.2 million plan is slated to cover all of that.

While the county provides the financial assistance, CSL will provide the support of hands-on social workers, Cowan said.

“We’re going to be on site in the village with the families, connecting with them,” he said. “The agreement we’re hoping on is for a full year, and some will need that additional help.”

Dan Tarwater, chair of the Legislature, said this is an ideal plan for the county.

“Government’s good at doing some things, but not relocation programs,” he said, “so we partner with a specialist on that.”

Tarwater said residents will have about six months to move, and they can do so to anywhere in the metro. Some could even move their trailer to a new village, if it’s not too old.

“We want to make sure people are treated fairly,” Tarwater said. “They can choose where they want to go; we’ll pay for the move.

“We are going to make the people whole.”

Last month, the County Legislature approved about $7 million to buy the Heart Village site, which is roughly equally distant from the two county courthouses. It’s on a bus line and has room to accommodate a larger jail if needed. When finished in a few years, the jail would replace the jail in downtown Kansas City that is overcrowded and has maintenance and safety issues.

The Community Services League has partnered with the county and United Way through the spring and summer to administer several million federal dollars for rental assistance, and Cowan said it’s possible some from Heart Village residents might ultimately qualify for that program, as well.

“Because we’ve been working so closely with the county better part of this year, perhaps that made us a good partner (for relocation),” Cowan. “Some of these folks might owe back rent to the mobile home village. It could give them a clean start.

“This is what we’ve done for 105 years. Obviously, nobody wants to leave their home, but we’re hoping to make this potentially difficult situation go as well as possible.”