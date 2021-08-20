Front-line nurse fashion model

By Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Amelia Ellsworth has been a critical care nurse at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence for more than five years. She’s done some modeling on the side for about twice as long.

Saturday, she gets to be recognized as the former doing the latter.

Ellsworth is one of more than a dozen community members scheduled to be models in the 11th annual Fashion for Compassion, organized by the Coalition of Women Helping Children to benefit children’s services for the Community Services League. The event at Adams Pointe Conference Center in Blue Springs is sold out with about 350 attendees.

The fashion show features community members modeling fall garb from Dillard’s, and after a mailed fundraiser last year because of the pandemic, organizers are featuring people who have been on the pandemic’s various front lines, helping people.

When fashion show organizers reached out to Centerpoint for volunteer models, Ellsworth was an ideal candidate.

“I never thought I’d ever be combining nursing and modeling,” said Ellsworth, a 2011 Truman High School alum who since the pandemic has traveled around the country to help in COVID-19 hotspots in addition to dealing with local surges.

“It's not just nurses and doctors, but also firefighters, police officers, teachers and grocery store workers,” said Bri Bolger, special events manager with CSL, adding that like fashion models are on the front pages of magazines, “these people have been on the front pages because of their work in the pandemic.”

Ellsworth notes that she hasn’t offered any modeling advice to others from Centerpoint or the other community models, but if she did it would simply be to “put one foot in front of the other and have fun.”

She acknowledges that the front-and-center nature of modeling runs counter to the nature of most nursing, which is to quietly provide bedside care or perform background tasks.

“Nobody has to be (professional) a model,” Ellsworth said. “We’re just out here to have fun and celebrate these people.”

Ellsworth also has ballet training, and it was through that that she got scouted for modeling. As busy as she can be, she joked, the ballet is her exercise. She earned her nursing degree through Concorde Career College before starting at Centerpoint, and early in the pandemic and she other HCA Midwest nurses flew to New Orleans to help a swamped hospital there. She later went to New York City for a month – “It was every bit as bad as they said on the news,” Ellsworth said -- and twice flew to hospitals in Texas before Centerpoint got inundated last winter with COVID-19 patients.

“It feels like so long ago,” she said of her time in New Orleans, which actually was just 14 months earlier than the current situation at Centerpoint and other metro area hospitals, which are struggling with capacity due to delta variant infections on top of the usual non-pandemic ailments and emergencies.

While the work is tough and at times frustrating, exhausting or emotionally draining, Ellsworth said she and other nurses and medical personnel try their best to avoid “compassion fatigue.”

“The compassion of trying to help someone seriously ill, that’s why we get into this,” she said. “I think that’s really important for us as nurses. That’s who we are. Our job is to take care of people, and you can’t do that if it’s not in your heart.”