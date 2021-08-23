EJC covid-19 case totals update

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

As local schools start classes, new COVID-19 cases remain high in the area, but did drop a bit from the previous week.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 117 through Sunday, down from 125 and 150 the last two weeks. While it’s a significant drop, it’s still seven times higher than the same average in early June, the department notes.

The county department recently switched its dashboard from a rolling 14-day positive test percentage to a seven-day percentage to provide a more short-term view. The 14-day percentage had been above 16 percent the past two weeks. Through Sunday, the seven-day figure was 18.4 percent.

The city of Independence Health Department reported its rolling 14-day percentage at just below 16 percent through Thursday, down nearly 3 percent from two weeks earlier.

School started Monday or last week for many area districts, with nearly all opting to mandate masks indoors to start. How much that stems the tide of COVID-19 cases, given the area’s relatively low vaccination rate, remains to be seen, Dr. Angela Myers from Children’s Mercy says.

“In order to best protect everybody, we need to mask in schools,” Myers said during a University of Kansas Health System briefing Monday. “I think it’s going to take a couple weeks to see if we have an uptick in that.”

Independence confirmed about 300 additional COVID-19 cases over the past week, for about 16,800 since the pandemic started, as well as five deaths over the past two weeks for 204 deaths overall.

The county Health Department also recently altered its dashboard to count confirmed and probable cases in the cumulative case total. As of last week, the department had confirmed 26,600 cases outside of Kansas City and Independence since the pandemic began. This week, the case total is listed at 34,637, with 423 total deaths (18 more than last week).

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 42.8 percent of the population in Jackson County (outside of Independence) had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, still slightly below the statewide figure of 44 percent that ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 26.8 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 47.1 percent of those 18 to 64 and 75.8 percent of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 44 percent of the total population has been vaccinated.

According to MARC’s dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 140 on Sunday, down from 167 the week before after a steady rise from just 39 in early June.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved for any person under the age of 12, and for ages 12-18 only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved. The Pfizer vaccine on Monday received full approval from the FDA. Vaccine clinics are free and have been readily available without appointments throughout the area.