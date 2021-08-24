Study says power plant best site for IPL turbines

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

If Independence ultimately chooses new turbines to replace Power & Light’s current half-dozen gas-powered turbines, a study indicates to best site would be land at the shuttered Blue Valley power plant.

Jim Nail, IPL director, told the council this week that if all permits and approval come through as anticipated from federal regulators and the Southwest Power Pool – the power broker that covers much of the country’s central plains -- the city can have new turbines in place and running in two to three years.

New turbines will likely be a high eight-figure investment, if not $100 million, but the City Council knows IPL needs a long-term decision soon to appropriately replace the aging turbines and maintain its power-generation capacity that the power pool requires.

The study from Power Engineers only looked at the four IPL substation sites with either turbines or the power plant, because replacing existing generation allows the city to bypass SPP’s review process for new generation – possibly four to five years – and also avoids transmission-upgrade costs.

“If we’re able to get generation in the existing sites, it’s a much shorter timetable,” Nail said.

Next, IPL will ask for proposals from possible contractors, evaluate them and hopefully have a clear decision in December. Nail said the Public Utilities Advisory Board could also host a public hearing on the matter.

City leaders have been inclined to maintain some in-house generation for two big reasons:

For one, IPL would have to invest about $30 million in transmission upgrades if it brought in all of its power. Second, having generation, particularly newer, more efficient machines, means the city can recoup some costs when SPP calls upon the generators during peak usage.

Power Engineers’ study considered available space and utility lines already at sites, as well as the surrounding area. Blue Valley has the most available space and sits in an industrial area. Substations at Salisbury Road and Missouri 291 and at Kiger Road across from the Midwest Genealogy Center are near residential areas but could be backup sites, if the city decides not to put all new generation at one site.

Council Member Mike Huff encouraged IPL to consider using a couple sites, to avoid “putting all the eggs in one basket.”

Nail added that wind and solar generating options are not feasible for new in-house generation because they require far more space than what’s available to produce the necessary power. One substation could be a site for battery storage if that technology develops further, he said.

“Batteries are really good for riding through small fluctuations, but right now they’re not dispatchable” for outages, Nail said.

The City Council last month voted to postpone a decision on a potential $1.9 million repair to one of the city’s six gas turbines until a decision on new generation options is made.

IPL is looking at replacing up to 108 megawatts of capacity. Nail said it would cost about $1 million per megawatt to install, “and that also assumes 100 percent from scratch, brand new.”

“Our job is to find you a better deal than that,” he said.

If the city repaired the turbine and kept it for some time in addition to building new, long-term generation, Nail said last month, the city could sell its excess capacity and possibly cover the repair cost.