Blue Springs household hazardous waste collection

By The Examiner staff

The city of Blue Springs will host a household hazardous waste collection Saturday morning at Pink Hill Park.

The free annual collection event will be from 8 a.m. to noon, or until all trucks are full, and residents are encouraged to use the park's south entrance, 2715 N.W. Park Drive, near James Lewis Elementary.

The event was not held in 2020 due to a budget cut. The City Council voted last year to rejoin membership in the Mid-America Regional Council’s Solid Waste Management District.

The collection event is open not only to Blue Springs but also residents from other communities that participate in the MARC program, which includes most of Jackson County. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or recent utility bill, will be required.

Most types of residential household hazardous waste will be accepted. That includes paint and paint products, automotive oil and fluids, automotive and household batteries, household cleaners and solvents, pool chemicals, poisons, herbicides and pesticides, kerosene, gasoline and fluorescent light bulbs.

Such items should not go with the regular trash because chemicals in them are corrosive or poisonous, or can explode or easily burn. If possible, bring materials in their original containers, and be sure to secure the lids. Don’t mix different or unknown substances. If a container is leaking, wrap it in plastic and pack it in a larger container with absorbent material, such as cat litter.

No electronics, appliances, tires, asbestos, yard waste, medical waste, commercial waste (items from nonprofits, churches, home-based businesses, and rental property owners) or trash will be accepted.

According to the city, prior collection events have resulted in long wait times and some cars even turned away. Blue Springs and other participating community residents are also able to use year-round collection facilities in the East Bottoms in Kansas City (4707 Deramus Ave.) and in outhern Lee's Summit (2101 S.E. Hamblen Road. Bring an ID to prove your city of residency.

From 1999 through 2019, the city says, Blue Springs residents disposed of more than 1.34 million pounds through the household hazardous waste program.