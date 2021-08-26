Jackson County jail aims to control COVID

Mike Genet

By Mike Genet

Mirroring the summer COVID-19 surge in the metro area, the Jackson County Detention Center has had an uptick in cases through July and August after months of quiet.

At least in that building in downtown Kansas City, though, the surge appears to have plateaued.

“We had an increase, but I think the numbers are starting to go back down,” Sheriff Darryl Forte said.

Forte noted Monday on social media that there were six positive cases among jail personnel – four inmates and two non-inmates – plus 50 inmates under quarantine.

A week earlier, those numbers had been 12 positive cases (two non-inmates) and 155 under quarantine. Another week earlier, Aug. 9, Forte reported 18 positives (one non-inmate) and 184 under quarantine, representing the highwater mark this year.

On July 6, Forte noted no positive or quarantine cases, but in successive weeks there were a handful of inmate positives and quarantine numbers in the 90s. Most months early in 2021 saw virtually no positive cases and a few quarantines.

“I'll definitely get a weekly update, but I also get updates if there's a spike,” Forte said.

On its dashboard, the Jackson County Health Department lists the jail as an outbreak of 22 cases as of Thursday. The department considers an outbreak to be active until two maximum incubation periods – 28 days – have passed since the last positive case.

The jail had a vaccine clinic on Aug. 9, with 46 people (including five non-inmates) receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and Forte said they had a large clinic early in the year and are trying to get another one scheduled. The corrections staff works regularly with the county Health Department regarding testing and vaccines, Forte said.

Yhe jail population constantly changes, so even a high vaccination rate might not last long. The sheriff said every inmate is tested when arriving at the jail.

“That's what makes it difficult with a transient population,” Forte said. “You could test negative when you come in but have been exposed the day before and it doesn't show up until later.”

Besides intake testing, the jail requires masks among staff and inmates, and additional personal protective equipment as appropriate. It has signs to remind inmates of hand washing and guidance for inmates regarding symptoms. It has cleaned more frequently through the pandemic.

The jail has special sanitation unit of some staff and volunteer inmates that clean certain areas twice daily and the intake area more often.

“We didn't stop even when the numbers came down,” Forte said. “We immediately separate inmates if there's any symptoms, and we encourage staff not to report if they feel symptoms.”

Forte said Diana Knapp, director of corrections, has been “outstanding” with her mitigation and prevention work during the pandemic.

“As long as we stay on top of that,” Forte said. “I think we'll be fine.”